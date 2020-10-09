Virtual funeral for Feluke this weekend

A virtual funeral will be held to celebrate the life of singer and percussionist Denver ‘Feluke’ Smith on Saturday, October 10 at 10:00 am.

Persons wishing to view the funeral can click a link in the bio of his Instagram page @felukemusic.

Forty-three-year-old Feluke succumbed to colon cancer on September 5, after battling it for years.

He died in a medical facility in Mexico where he was receiving treatment.

Feluke has been remembered by the music industry as someone with an indomitable spirit and unwavering professionalism who did not wear his affliction on his sleeves.