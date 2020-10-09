Virtual funeral for Feluke this weekend

Virtual funeral for Feluke this weekendFriday, October 09, 2020
|
A virtual funeral will be held to celebrate the life of singer and percussionist Denver ‘Feluke’ Smith on Saturday, October 10 at 10:00 am.
Related story: Feluke: Gone, but legacy lives on
Persons wishing to view the funeral can click a link in the bio of his Instagram page @felukemusic.
Forty-three-year-old Feluke succumbed to colon cancer on September 5, after battling it for years.
He died in a medical facility in Mexico where he was receiving treatment.
Feluke has been remembered by the music industry as someone with an indomitable spirit and unwavering professionalism who did not wear his affliction on his sleeves.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy