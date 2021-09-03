Visually impaired Paralympian gets engaged after race

We’re not crying BUZZ Fam, you are!

Paralympian Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo made not have gotten a spot in the T20 200m semi-finals race on Thursday, but it may be her most memorable race yet.

After finishing fourth in the race, the Cape Verde athlete got the sweetest surprise, her partner and guide got down one knee on the track to propose to her.

And she said yes of course, much to the delight of the other athletes who had gathered round cheering the happy couple.

“I really have no words. There are so many emotions altogether. Just the fact of being here at the Paralympic Games, I hardly felt my legs actually because I was so nervous,” she told reporters. “Now, with the proposal, there are just too many emotions going on right now. I don’t have words to explain how I feel at this moment.”

Meanwhile, her now fiance said after 11 years together, he couldn’t think of a better moment.

“Since her name was put on the list to come to Tokyo, in the end of July,”Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga said. “My two brothers and a friend of mine already knew of this,” he said of his proposal plan. “I am sure they will be very happy. My family will be thrilled. They will all love the idea.”

Visually impaired runners often have a guide to help them around the track and are connected by a tether.