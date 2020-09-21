Vivica A. Fox misses Emmy Awards after testing positive for COVID-19

Vivica A. Fox misses Emmy Awards after testing positive for COVID-19Monday, September 21, 2020
|
COVID-19
struck again recently, as actress Vivica A. Fox wasn’t able to host E!’s Emmy
red carpet on Sunday after testing positive for the virus.
“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home,” she said in a statement.
“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other.”
Nina Parker and Brad Goreski ended up hosting the red carpet show.
But the 56-year-old actress wasn’t the only one who was absent. TV personality Giuliana Rancic also had to miss the show because she tested positive for coronavirus.
“As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now, as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I am very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people, so for that, I’m thankful,” Rancic said in a pre-recorded video.
