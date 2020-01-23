Voice of 3,000-year-old mummy to be reproduced

I don’t know why BUZZ Fam, but scientists had the idea to reproduce the voice of a 3,000 year-old mummy.

They have revealed what the voice of a mummified Egyptian Priest would have sounded like by 3-D printing his vocal tract.

And apparently the first single sound it produced sounded like an exasperated “meh” without the “m”.

David Howard, professor of electrical engineering at Royal Holloway, University of London, and one of the researchers involved in the project said this sound is because of how the the mummy is lying down.

“The sound you hear is the sound of his vocal tract in the position he is lying in the sarcophagus,” he said.

This is not the first time that Howard and his team have reproduced vocal tracts, but it is the first time the technique is being applied to human remains.

The team chose the mummy of the Egyptian priest Nesyamun from the Leeds City Museum in the UK because the soft tissue in the throat and vocal tract was reasonably intact, and their technique doesn’t work on skeletal remains.