Vybz Kartel to release book in January

Fans are

being told to expect a new book from dancehall kingpin Vybz Kartel, which is

slated to be released next year.

According to information coming from people close to the ‘Gaza Boss’, this book will hit shelves sometime in January. This would be his second entry to the book market following on ‘The Voice of the Jamaican Ghetto’ that was released in 2012.

The new book is said is more of a biography of sorts in comparison to his first book in which he somewhat penned his thoughts.

It is said that the new project will focus on who Adidja Palmer is and how he rose to prominence in the dancehall space. It will also seek to clear up rumours about the incarcerated entertainer.

Michael Dawson, who co-authored the deejay’s previous book, will play in the promotion of this new project that is being spearheaded by Vybz Kartel’s family.