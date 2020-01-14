Wait a minute! Burger King offers Prince Harry a job

Wait a minute! Burger King offers Prince Harry a jobTuesday, January 14, 2020
|
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job.
The fast-food chain has put forward a sales assistant position for the 35-year-old royal after he and his wife Duchess Meghan announced that they were stepping down as “senior royals” last week and plan to become “financially independent”.
Burger King Argentina was the first to reach out to the Duke of Sussex as one branch said on Twitter: “We found out that the prince and the duchess decided to give up their roles in the royal family and will work to become financially independent.
“So, we have a proposition for you: Do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us.
“You know that the crown will suit you perfectly. Also, after so many years of living as dukes, it is time for you to start eating like kings.”
Burger King US later followed up with: “This royal family offers part-time positions.”
Last week, the couple – who have eight-month-old son Archie together – caused a stir within the royal family when they announced plans to “carve out” new roles.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy