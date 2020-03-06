Wait… what? Demi Lovato wants to kiss Rihanna

Demi Lovato wants to “make out” with Rihanna.

The Anyone hitmaker has listed the 32-year-old singer as one of her top celebrity crushes, as she admitted she would love to collaborate with her on a song, as well as bag a kiss from the Fenty Beauty founder.

She confessed: “Look, I just wanna make out, okay? I mean, we could do a song together, too. Maybe we make out in the video. I don’t know.”

Although she has a soft spot for the Work singer, Demi is not looking for love at the moment and has taken herself off of dating apps, as she is focusing on her own health and wellbeing instead.

During an appearance on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’, the 27-year-old singer said: “I was on dating apps for a while, but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realised that, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever.

“I have to, like, fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So, right now I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself. Laughing. Taking baths.”