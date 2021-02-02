Wakanda Forever: Black Panther spinoff series coming to Disney+Tuesday, February 02, 2021
|
Get ready for this BUZZ Fam! Marvel is doing a spin-off of the hit movie
It will be written and produced by Ryan Coogler as part of a five-year overall exclusive TV deal between Disney and Coogler’s Proximity Media.
The drama series exploring the African kingdom, a pivotal setting in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.
“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Walt Disney Company’s Executive Chairman Bob Iger said.
“With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful, and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”
