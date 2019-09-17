Walk For The Cure being staged to raise funds for the Jamaica Cancer Society

Walk For The Cure, the flagship

activity of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank in collaboration with the

Jamaica Cancer Society, is set for Sunday, September 29, at the Hope Gardens, St

Andrew. This is the eighth renewal of the annual event that was previously held

at the Emancipation Park in New Kingston.

The walk, which is open to the public will also see bank employees, friends and family, customers and sponsors walking to raise funds for the Jamaica Cancer Society to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients, as well as assist in counselling and educational programmes for patients and their families.

Started in 2012 as part of the 10th-anniversary activities of the bank, Walk For The Cure is hosted in all 16 Caribbean islands in which CIBC FirstCaribbean has operations.

Nigel Holness, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank in Jamaica said: “Over the past seven years this event has raised over USD$2.2million across the region. So many people have been touched by cancer either directly or indirectly, and our bank has committed to doing all we can to finding a cure. We are truly thankful for the opportunity to work with the cancer organisations to positively impact the communities in which we operate, helping the many individuals and families dealing with the scourge of cancer.”

Holness also lauded the CIBC FirstCaribbean employees who, he said, were integral in the process.

“The efforts of our corporate partners coupled with the creative fundraising efforts of our hundreds of CIBC FirstCaribbean employees have seen the Walk For The Cure grow larger and larger each year, earning increased sums for cancer research and education, and the Jamaica Cancer Society has benefitted from proceeds of the Walk of over J$3 million each year since 2016.”