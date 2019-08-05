WANTED: Pretty girl who can cook?

Growing up, I was often told the story of a pretty girl who this man fell head over heels in love with and married. He whisked her away to his home for them to live happily ever after. That did not happen. Homeboy found out that she not only couldn’t boil water but couldn’t clean, make a bed, wash, iron or hang a curtain.

In short order, he returned her to her mother’s house with the note “teach your daughter how to be a wife before you unleash her on society.” Ouch!

What I took away from the story, was that a woman should have some domestic skills to bring to a marriage in order to pull her weight and for it to be successful. Though she was very pleasing to the eyes, the girl in the story was unable to do anything around the house and it became a strain on her union. Clearly, looks cannot be a substitute for skills.

In today’s world of Instagram models, designer bodies, permanent make-up plus some good old genes that mamma shared with you, pretty girls have several platforms to show off their looks and get countless compliments, not to mention a few people sliding into their direct messages with propositions aplenty.

Men are very visual creatures and looks have always been an important factor in keeping them interested. But aside from looks what else should a beautiful woman bring to the table?

Feminists will argue that today’s woman is not a house slave or a maid to cater to the whims and fancies of a man and that she should be valued for her intellect above her ability to knead dumplings.

The running of a household is something that they can pay someone else to do and get on with living their best life because a woman’s worth should not be tied to how well she can get stains out of a white shirt!

Others feel that being stunning physically should not be a barrier to learning to take care of oneself and one’s home. Even if you have the financial means to have a full domestic staff at your disposal, it bodes well for any woman to understand the nuances of how her home is operated.

There are a few cases of high society wives who are flawless in appearance but because they have no time or interest in doing things that please their spouses, lose their mates to the helpers as they were the ones always holding down the fort…

It seems like a topic you want to clear up before settling down.

Do you think a woman’s domestic abilities matter in making her a good partner?