War veteran graduates high school at 87

It’s

never too late to follow your dreams, and one war veteran is proving just that.

Eighty-seven-year-old Ed Sanders, who fought in the Korean War, dropped out of high school to become a pilot during the war. That was in 1952.

Almost 50 years later, the great-grandfather has received his high school diploma from Jackson High School.

Sanders is able to graduate high school because of a state act that permits school boards to give diplomas to veterans of World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War who left school to serve.

He said, “I never dreamed I would be able to graduate. I’m so thankful for that.”

Initially, he was training to be a B-47 bomber pilot and “Next thing I knew I was in Korea, wishing I was back in Jackson.”

Sanders was discharged in 1960 after serving four years on active duty and another four as a reserve officer.

He has three children with wife, Patricia, and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.