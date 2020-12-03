Warner Bros. releasing all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max

Warner Bros. releasing all of its 2021 movies on HBO MaxThursday, December 03, 2020
|
We already have one thing to look forward to in 2021, BUZZ Fam. Warner Bros. will be releasing all of its new movies on HBO Max at the same time they are released in theatres.
These movies will include; Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. All films will be released in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.
So, you know what this means, right? There’ll be no need for you to go to crowded theatres. Instead, you can enjoy these movies from the comfort of your home.
But of course, there’s a catch. The movies will only stream on HBO Max for one month before leaving the platform for a period of time.
“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” said Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy