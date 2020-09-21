Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin Mitchell celebrate 11 years of “Union, Partnership and Growthâ€

It doesnâ€™t

date 2020-09-21

That's right, BUZZ fam, a decade and then some! The two celebrated the anniversary of their union yesterday, September 20, with radio host Chin Mitchell sharing a heart-warming post to Instagram.

In the short video, the two are seen dancing together showcasing their perfectly fun, quirky and hilarious union.

Chin Mitchell captioned the post, "I don't really know what to say about us anymore except THANK GOD!!! A Divine thing was at play when we met my love and I give thanks that we were both able to receive what was being given to us…I don't take it lightly."

She continued, "I love you, and not a giddy, silly, crazy kinda love…I love you with my feet firmly planted on the ground, head on my shoulders, anchored in who I am but rooted in God kinda love."

The former artiste concluded with "Happy 11 years of Union, Partnership and Growth"

Marshall shared a photo of the two to his Instagram page, and spoke to the "burdens of life" that they have shared. "We celebrate the milestones and smile with the achievements. We been through so much and have so much more to go. 11 years of love and laughter in the bag," he said.

The couple share three children, Jax, Atlas and Oz and can be seen on Meet The Mitchells, their popular YouTube channel which chronicles their "crazy, messy, beautiful life".