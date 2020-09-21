Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin Mitchell celebrate 11 years of “Union, Partnership and Growthâ€Monday, September 21, 2020
It doesnâ€™t
seem that long ago when Wayne Marshall and Tami Chin Mitchell got together and
fulfilled our reggae music fairytale but itâ€™s been 11 years already!
Thatâ€™s right, BUZZ fam, a decade and then some! The two celebrated the anniversary of their union yesterday, September 20, with radio host Chin Mitchell sharing a heart-warming post to Instagram.
In the short video, the two are seen dancing together showcasing their perfectly fun, quirky and hilarious union.
Chin Mitchell captioned the post, â€œI donâ€™t really know what to say about us anymore except THANK GOD!!! A Divine thing was at play when we met my love and I give thanks that we were both able to receive what was being given to usâ€¦I donâ€™t take it lightly.â€
She continued, â€œI love you, and notÂ a giddy, silly, crazy kinda loveâ€¦I love you with my feet firmly planted on the ground, head on my shoulders, anchored in who I am but rooted in God kinda love.â€
The former artiste concluded with â€œHappy 11 years of Union, Partnership and Growthâ€
Marshall shared a photo of the two to his Instagram page, and spoke to the â€œburdens of lifeâ€ that they have shared. â€œWe celebrate the milestones and smile with the achievements. We been through so much and have so much more to go. 11 years of love and laughter in the bag,â€ he said.
The couple share three children, Jax, Atlas and Oz and can be seen on Meet The Mitchells, their popular YouTube channel which chronicles their â€œcrazy, messy, beautiful lifeâ€.
