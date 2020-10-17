‘We are quiet but we are okay’: Chrissy Teigen breaks silence about pregnancy loss

For the first

time since the loss of her child more than two weeks ago, John Legend’s wife,

Chrissy Teigen, has made a statement.

But she didn’t say much.

Reposting several tweets John shared about how they have been dealing with the loss, Chrissy wrote: “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”

This was the first post on her Instagram page since she shared the sad news on September 30.

This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. — John Legend (@johnlegend) https://t.co/4dAGhlFzZ0October 16, 2020

On Thursday, John wrote a letter to Chrissy, which he shared on Twitter. That was accompanied by a video of his performance at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards where he dedicated his song, Never Break, to his wife.

“This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling,” he said on Twitter.

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.”

He continued: “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

John also thanked the many people who have been sending them prayers and well wishes since experiencing their loss almost three weeks ago.

On September 30, Chrissy told her followers on social media that she suffered a pregnancy loss. The baby, who she had named Jack, would have been her third child with husband John Legend. Their two children are Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.