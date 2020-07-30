“We can’t be silent”: Oprah replaces herself with Breonna Taylor on O magazine

“What I know for sure: We can’t be silent.

We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice.”

Those are the words of Oprah Winfrey in sharing why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of the September issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.

For two decades, Oprah Winfrey has been on every cover of her self-named magazine but that changes when Breonna Taylor replaces her for an issue that deal with racism and white privilege in the United States.

The media mogul said Breonna Taylor was just like her, just like the rest of us; having plans for a life that was cut short when plainclothes policemen stormed her home in Louisville and fatally shot her on March 13.

“Breonna Taylor was 26 years old. Breonna Taylor loved cars and treated her 2019 Dodge Charger like a trusted friend. Breonna Taylor loved chicken any way you could cook it,” Winfrey wrote on her website.

The repetition of Breonna Taylor’s name is consistent throughout her article, a visible show support for the #SayHerName movement which raises awareness for black female victims of police brutality.

“Breonna Taylor put hot sauce on everything, especially eggs. Breonna Taylor appreciated every kind of music and the dances that went along. Breonna Taylor treated all her friends like besties. Breonna Taylor was a force in the life of her 20-year-old sister. Breonna Taylor felt meaning and purpose in her work as an emergency room technician. Breonna Taylor was saving to buy a house. Breonna Taylor had plans. Breonna Taylor had dreams. They all died with her the night five bullets shattered her body and her future,” Winfrey said,

Only one of the three officers who entered Breonna Taylor’s apartment in search of drugs has been dismissed while the other two were reassigned. None currently face criminal charges.

The September issue of O, The Oprah Magazine is available on newsstands August 11.