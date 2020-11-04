‘We love you’: Tessanne sends hubby Brandon sweet birthday message

Jamaican

songbird Tessanne Chin has expressed her unending love for her hubby, Brandon

Crooks, in sweet birthday social media post.

On Wednesday morning, Tessanne shared a picture in which she was hugging a smiling Brandon and giving him a kiss on the cheek.

"#HappyBirthday to the kindest, most patient, loving, honorable man I know @bcrooks876 !!! We love you soo much B !!!" she captioned the post on Instagram.

Within two hours, the post was liked more than 10,000 times with many of her followers also wishing him a happy birthday as well.

It is not unusual for Tessanne to express her love for Brandon, as she was very open when they celebrated their first wedding anniversary in October.

"My Bran, Our love is home, it's easy, safe and true. Our love is steady, it's consistent, respectful, honest and kind. Thank you for loving me without conditions or restrictions, thank you for the kind of love that has freed me to just be, allowing me to grow and change and evolve," she said at the time.

In that post, she also thanked him for their daughter, Zaia, who was born in February.