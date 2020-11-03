‘We will heal’: Kanye West casts vote for himself in US presidential elections

‘We will heal’: Kanye West casts vote for himself in US presidential electionsTuesday, November 03, 2020
|
US presidential hopeful Kanye West was up bright and early this morning to cast a vote for himself.
The 43-year-old rapper shared with his over 30 million Twitter followers that this was in fact his first time voting.
“God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.,” he tweeted.
“We will heal,” he added. “We will cure.”
Kanye unveiled his first and only presidential campaign ad last month in which he stressed that a Kanye presidency would focus on faith, and religion.
He is running alongside, vice president hope, 57-year-old Michelle Tidball.
Tidball describes herself as a “biblical life coach,” and once said on one of her bible teleconferences that she doesn’t “watch news.”
