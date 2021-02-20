Welcome, Master August! Princess Eugenie reveals son’s name

Welcome, Master August! Princess Eugenie reveals son’s nameSaturday, February 20, 2021
Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have revealed the name of their son – August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.
August was born 8 pounds, 1 ounce on February 9 and is the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. And fun fact, he’s 11th in line to the British throne.
Eugenie shared on Instagram that the baby is named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.
He adds to the growing Royal brood, with the recent announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. Talk about a full house!
One of his middle names pays tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip. The queen’s 99-year-old husband is currently in a London hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after feeling ill. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.
The baby is not expected to get a royal title and will be known as Master August Brooksbank.
