Welcome, Master August! Princess Eugenie reveals son’s name

Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have revealed the name of their son – August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Announced by Buckingham Palace today, the baby will not have an official title, and will be referred to as “Master August Brroksbank”.

August was born 8 pounds, 1 ounce on February 9 and is the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. And fun fact, he’s 11th in line to the British throne.

Eugenie shared on Instagram that the baby is named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.

He adds to the growing Royal brood, with the recent announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. Talk about a full house!

One of his middle names pays tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip. The queen’s 99-year-old husband is currently in a London hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after feeling ill. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.

–AP