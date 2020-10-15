“Welcome to motherhood”: BeyoncÃ© sends Nicki Minaj touching message

Nicki

Minaj recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Kenneth

Petty.

View this post on Instagram Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. ðŸ¥³ðŸ§¸ðŸðŸˆA post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

The Anaconda rapper has been basking in the birth of her son, whose name has yet to be revealed, and her celeb friends are sharing in the moment with her.

BeyoncÃ© sent her Feeling Myself collaborator a card with the message, â€œOnika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.â€

Monster collaborator Kanye West, and his wife Kim Kardashian West, also sent the Nicki a note saying â€œCongrats! We love you! Kim + Kanyeâ€

Designer Ricardo Tisci said, â€œDearest Nicki, Congratulations on the birth of your baby! Wishing you and your family health and happiness. With love, RT xâ€

And Jamaican-Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow shared, â€œBaby Barb on Board! Congratulations sis, happy for the healthy delivery of your first bundle of joy! Sending you blessings and prayers on this journey.â€

Nicki Minaj gave birth to her son in Los Angeles on October 1.