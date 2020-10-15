“Welcome to motherhood”: BeyoncÃ© sends Nicki Minaj touching message

“Welcome to motherhood”: BeyoncÃ© sends Nicki Minaj touching messageThursday, October 15, 2020
|
Nicki
Minaj recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Kenneth
Petty.
The Anaconda rapper has been basking in the birth of her son, whose name has yet to be revealed, and her celeb friends are sharing in the moment with her.
BeyoncÃ© sent her Feeling Myself collaborator a card with the message, â€œOnika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.â€
Monster collaborator Kanye West, and his wife Kim Kardashian West, also sent the Nicki a note saying â€œCongrats! We love you! Kim + Kanyeâ€
Designer Ricardo Tisci said, â€œDearest Nicki, Congratulations on the birth of your baby! Wishing you and your family health and happiness. With love, RT xâ€
And Jamaican-Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow shared, â€œBaby Barb on Board! Congratulations sis, happy for the healthy delivery of your first bundle of joy! Sending you blessings and prayers on this journey.â€
Nicki Minaj gave birth to her son in Los Angeles on October 1.
