WeLoveFood week: Sharkies Seafood and Plantation Smokehouse reintroduce dining out experience

Local

restaurateur Alwyn Brown, the owner of Sharkies Seafood and Plantation

Smokehouse restaurants in St Ann, is kicked off his #WeLoveFood week on Saturday,

November 21.

The #WeLoveFood week, which ends on November 26, is geared towards re-introducing the dining out experience at a time when the restaurant industry has seen a drastic decline in its operations globally. The aim is to adhere to the World Health Organization safety protocols while providing tantalizing and affordable menu offerings in a safe environment.

“It’s been a very interesting year for everyone, and just as how our guests, my extended family has stood with Sharkies and Plantation Smokehouse over the months and years, I have to find innovative ways of meeting everyone’s need. This week is about ensuring that our guests are getting the opportunity to enjoy a night out affordably in an environment that puts their health and safety first,” Brown said.

Both Sharkies Seafood and Plantation Smokehouse will offer an economical three-course meal to their guests in a revolutionary dining format. There will be ‘in-house’ and outdoor seating arrangements fostering social distancing, as well as digital menus.

A 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers Choice award recipient, Sharkies Seafood Restaurant continues to rival its competitors not just in taste and service but its economic offerings along Jamaica’s beautiful North Coast. Its sister location, Plantation Smokehouse, recently saw the likes of multiple Grammy award-winning artiste and producer Kanye West visiting the eatery on his surprise visit to the island in September 2020.

Rickardo Shuzzr, the public relations manager for Sharkies Seafood and Plantation Smokehouse, adds that “both restaurants buy local products, employ local staff, support local activities as it seeks to foster sustainable community tourism.”

He continued: “The week’s activities will showcase both restaurants’ menu offerings, exceptional service, beautiful landscape and will also demonstrate the North Coast vibrancy and resilience against the setbacks of the ongoing pandemic.”