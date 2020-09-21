Wendy Williams sharesweight loss journey on show’s season premiere

Looks like Wendy Williams was getting some work in during quarantine BUZZ fam.

The 56-year-old TV host, revealed she lost 25 pounds over the course of quarantine and showed off her fit figure during her talk show’s 12th season premiere on Monday.

“Food became disgusting to me,” she explained. “I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shoveling stuff in my mouth.”

If you followed Wendy on Instagram, then you may have seen some of her elaborate meals but, as she admitted, it became too much after a while.

“Everything from hotdogs to lobster,” she explained, “but then it became too much, I’m done with food.”

“I haven’t weighed this little since high school,” she said. “I feel really good, but I’m just alone in my romance.”