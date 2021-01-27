Wendy Williams says she knew ex-husband was a “serial cheat”

Wendy Williams knew it! She knew her ex-husband Kevin was a ‘serial cheater’ from the get-go.

In a recent interview on The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM, the TV host revealed she stayed with him for her son’s sake.

“I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat. The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest. During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room,” she said.

“We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years. And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I’ve known about her almost since the beginning,” Williams said.

“This girl, wasn’t the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby. Yeah. I said kept his baby…”

The popular TV host is currently promoting her two new movies, the biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie and the documentary The Wendy Williams Story…What a Mess!

Both films are set to debut on Lifetime on Saturday, January 30.