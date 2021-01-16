Wendy Williams says she was raped by 1980s R&B singer Sherrick

Wendy Williams says she was raped by 1980s R&B singer SherrickSaturday, January 16, 2021
|
Talk show host Wendy Williams alleges that she was raped by 1980s R&B singer Sherrick.
She made the bombshell revelation during an interview promoting her biopic-Wendy Williams.
Tuesday, during a panel promoting the biopic, the 56-year-old Williams explained that she first met Sherrick during an interview.
“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes,” she told reporters. “He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me — I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night.”
She continued: “And before the party, I was date-raped by him,” adding that she had also been date-raped when she was in college.
“Those types of things happen to girls all the time,” Williams said. “And they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers, and their great-great-grandmothers, too.”
