We’re not kidding… Actor Vin Diesel has released a song

Vin Diesel’s

movie career might have been put on pause by COVID-19, but that’s not stopping

him from entertaining his many adoring fans.

The actor has released his first song. Yes, you read that correctly.

On Thursday, during The Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin premiered his song Feel Like I Do that features Kygo.

The track was released on Kygo’s label, Palm Tree Records.

“Kelly, I am so honoured to be able to debut my music on your show because you, since you first won Idol, and till today have somehow maintained your authenticity, I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set, I have another creative outlet,” the 53-year-old actor said.

In a March interview on the ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’, the actor also hinted that he was planning to release a full-length album.

Many Vin Diesel fans will have to use his debut track as a filler while they await the release of Fast and Furious 9. The film was scheduled to be released in May 2020, but the release date was changed to April 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.