What babies? Birth rates declined during quarantine

What babies? Birth rates declined during quarantineThursday, January 28, 2021
|
Apparently, people were not in quarantine making babies like we all thought would happen. Nope, instead of that baby boom that we were preparing for, we’re given a baby bust.
Well, this is according to figures coming out of the United States.
Interestingly states that track their birth rates in realtime, reported a decline in births from December 2020 compared to December 2019.
According to NECN in Florida, the birth rate is down 8 percent, while it’s down 7 percent in Ohio.
Even though everyone was cooped up quarantining and spending more time together, not many people were having sex apparently, or atleast they were having very safe sex.
Research by Philip Cohen at the University of Maryland noted that the pandemic accelerated the declining birth rates in the U.S. The U.S. birth rate held relatively steady at 2.08 babies per woman until the Great Recession of 2008.
In 2018, the most recent information available, the U.S. birth rate was 1.73 – the lowest it has been since the World Bank started keeping track in 1960.
