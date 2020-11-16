What dat mouf do? Things women do to get a man’s attention

Take your minds out of the gutter, it is not that kind of story! Women are creative and intuitive and there are many ways we can grab a guy’s attention without saying a word.

Our body language, a look, or just standing still in our ‘good up good up’ pose all work in our favour when we see a member of the male species that we want to pursue. Sometimes, the poor fellow thinks he was a hunter but in fact, it’s the opposite.

Below is a list of 10 things women to with their mouths to attract men.

1. Put on lipstick: This is a gamechanger.

2. Lick their lips: Slow, steady and seductive does it ladies.

3. Kiss: If nothing else is guaranteed to work, that sure will.

4. Suck on a lollipop: Does this need an explanation?

5. Talk: Yes, good conversation works too.

6. Nibble on his ear: Whew!

7. Pout: This child-like behaviour does work to our advantage on occasion.

8. Smile: Most men are suckers for a woman with a beautiful smile.