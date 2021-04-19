What did Princes Harry and William talk about after Prince Philip’s funeral?Monday, April 19, 2021
|
Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William had a brief conversation after their grandfather’s funeral’s and royal watchers everywhere rejoiced at what appeared to be the brothers’ return to brotherly love.
But what did they talk about? Well, UK Tabloid, Daily Express needed to find out, and so they hired lip readers to do just that.
As they took off their masks, William reportedly said “Yes it was great, wasn’t it”, to which Harry replied, “It was as he wanted”.
The brothers also spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury, and William later said to his brother, “Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music.”
Harry 36, and William, 38 have had a strained relationship since Harry relinquished royal duties to pursue a different life in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle.
Their relationship reportedly reached a breaking point after Harry andf Meghan did that explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
We guess all of us should be happy the brothers are making up.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy