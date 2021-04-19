What did Princes Harry and William talk about after Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William had a brief conversation after their grandfather’s funeral’s and royal watchers everywhere rejoiced at what appeared to be the brothers’ return to brotherly love.

But what did they talk about? Well, UK Tabloid, Daily Express needed to find out, and so they hired lip readers to do just that.

As they took off their masks, William reportedly said “Yes it was great, wasn’t it”, to which Harry replied, “It was as he wanted”.

The brothers also spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury, and William later said to his brother, “Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music.”

Harry 36, and William, 38 have had a strained relationship since Harry relinquished royal duties to pursue a different life in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle.

Their relationship reportedly reached a breaking point after Harry andf Meghan did that explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

We guess all of us should be happy the brothers are making up.