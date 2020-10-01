What does Shenseea want for her birthday? Money! Lots of it…

If you were thinking about getting Shenseea something for her birthday, you donâ€™t have to think long and hard because she simply wants money.

The dancehall artiste celebrates her birthday today, October 1, and in a very playful video, she stated her wish.

â€œFor everybody that says they donâ€™t know what to give me for my birthday,â€ she said in the Instagram post.

With a fake British accent, she continued: â€œI love money. I would like some money for my birthday. I love his money, I love her money, I love everybodyâ€™s money.â€

Reciting her own lyrics, she sang: â€œA bere money mi love.â€

And it seems she was quite serious, as there is a PayPal link in her bio.

But her special day isnâ€™t only about money, as Shenseea is happy to be alive.

But her special day isnâ€™t only about money, as Shenseea is happy to be alive.

â€œGrateful I made it to see this day Ÿ™Ÿ½ Thank you for all the birthday wishes Ÿ˜Š what I want is in my bio,â€ she said.

The entertainer was also showered with birthday wishes from friends, fans and well-wishers.

â€œHappy bday to one of the closest person to my heart @shenseea I hope Ÿ˜‚ well I know Ÿ˜„Ÿ˜„ your gonna have a good day because you with the team and the family! I have watched you grow into a great person so quickly, clean heart, hard worker, very honest person and always keeping it real,â€ her manager, Romeich said.

Tarrus Riley added: â€œH A P P Y B I R T H DAY to a Real G Inna Real life @shenseea May all ur Dreams come True. Endless Loving n it cyan Expire.â€

Fellow dancehall artiste Spice was also in the mix. â€œHappy birthday Good stomach Gal. Clean mouth and fresh breath Ÿ¤£Ÿ˜‚ Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ Big up Uself Shen,â€ she said.