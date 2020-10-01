What does Shenseea want for her birthday? Money! Lots of it…Thursday, October 01, 2020
|
If you were thinking about getting Shenseea something for her birthday, you donâ€™t have to think long and hard because she simply wants money.
The dancehall artiste celebrates her birthday today, October 1, and in a very playful video, she stated her wish.
â€œFor everybody that says they donâ€™t know what to give me for my birthday,â€ she said in the Instagram post.
With a fake British accent, she continued: â€œI love money. I would like some money for my birthday. I love his money, I love her money, I love everybodyâ€™s money.â€
Reciting her own lyrics, she sang: â€œA bere money mi love.â€
And it seems she was quite serious, as there is a PayPal link in her bio.
But her special day isnâ€™t only about money, as Shenseea is happy to be alive.
â€œGrateful I made it to see this day Ÿ™Ÿ½ Thank you for all the birthday wishes Ÿ˜Š what I want is in my bio,â€ she said.
The entertainer was also showered with birthday wishes from friends, fans and well-wishers.
â€œHappy bday to one of the closest person to my heart @shenseea I hope Ÿ˜‚ well I know Ÿ˜„Ÿ˜„ your gonna have a good day because you with the team and the family! I have watched you grow into a great person so quickly, clean heart, hard worker, very honest person and always keeping it real,â€ her manager, Romeich said.
Tarrus Riley added: â€œH A P P Y B I R T H DAY to a Real G Inna Real life @shenseea May all ur Dreams come True. Endless Loving n it cyan Expire.â€
Fellow dancehall artiste Spice was also in the mix. â€œHappy birthday Good stomach Gal. Clean mouth and fresh breath Ÿ¤£Ÿ˜‚ Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ Big up Uself Shen,â€ she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy