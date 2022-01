What does Shenseea want for her birthday? Money! Lots of it…

If you were thinking about getting Shenseea something for her birthday, you don’t have to think long and hard because she simply wants money.

The dancehall artiste celebrates her birthday today, October 1, and in a very playful video, she stated her wish.

“For everybody that says they don’t know what to give me for my birthday,†she said in the Instagram post.

With a fake British accent, she continued: “I love money. I would like some money for my birthday. I love his money, I love her money, I love everybody’s money.â€

Reciting her own lyrics, she sang: “A bere money mi love.â€

And it seems she was quite serious, as there is a PayPal link in her bio.

But her special day isn’t only about money, as Shenseea is happy to be alive.

“Grateful I made it to see this day Ÿ™Ÿ½ Thank you for all the birthday wishes Ÿ˜Š what I want is in my bio,†she said.

The entertainer was also showered with birthday wishes from friends, fans and well-wishers.

“Happy bday to one of the closest person to my heart @shenseea I hope Ÿ˜‚ well I know Ÿ˜„Ÿ˜„ your gonna have a good day because you with the team and the family! I have watched you grow into a great person so quickly, clean heart, hard worker, very honest person and always keeping it real,†her manager, Romeich said.

Tarrus Riley added: “H A P P Y B I R T H DAY to a Real G Inna Real life @shenseea May all ur Dreams come True. Endless Loving n it cyan Expire.â€

Fellow dancehall artiste Spice was also in the mix. “Happy birthday Good stomach Gal. Clean mouth and fresh breath Ÿ¤£Ÿ˜‚ Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ Big up Uself Shen,†she said.