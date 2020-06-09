What makes a man well-dressed?

They say clothes maketh a man, and if this is true then plenty of what we see paraded on the roads today would just not make the cut. It is easy to get caught up in labels and expensive brands but being well-dressed really has nothing at all to do with being inclined to designer labels.

It begins with how you carry yourself; do you wear the clothes well or are you letting it wear you?

A well-dressed man makes it look effortless. You can usually tell when someone is trying too hard from when an individual just has an eye for detail, knowing that floral and polka dots not only clash but may be headache-inducing.

A well-put together man recognises that people will examine him from head to toe and therefore his shoes are equally as important as his belt, his cufflinks and his timepiece.

You see the list every year of the best dressed males and females but you first have to know that being stylish does not only apply to someone in a nicely tailored suit as you can be fashionably fine in casual clothing as well.

Less is generally more with guys as, unlike birds and exotic animals, you do not have to be the prettiest or most colourful of the bunch to attract female attention. If you dress the part they will come. Whether they stay is totally up to the ensuing interaction.

Dressing well gets easier with age and experience. As does refining one’s personal style. Once you figure out what makes you most comfortable and feel your best, then you’re likely to be approaching the mark. And while hitting or missing the mark can be subjective, that’s pretty much what style is: a personal display of an individual’s current state. It won’t be for everyone, and that’s okay.