‘What the hell was that all about?’: Trump mocks Parasite Oscars win

BUZZ Fam, while everyone else might have been praising the win of South Korean film,

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see? ‘And the winner is … a movie from South Korea,’ ” Trump said, impersonating an announcer, at a rally in Colorado.

“What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of it they give them the best movie of the year?” he asked.

Parasite was the first foreign language movie to win best picture at the Academy Awards. It also won awards for directing and original screenplay.

Trump also declared that he wasn’t a fan of Brad Pitt (collective gasp). “I was never a big fan of his,” Trump said. “He got up, said a little wise-guy statement. Little wise guy, he’s a little wise guy.”

After Pitt received his award for best supporting actor, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he joked about the John Bolton’s absence from the President’s Senate impeachment trial.

“They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin (Tarantino) does a movie about it and in the end the adults do the right thing.”