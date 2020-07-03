What to know when having sex over 30

What to know when having sex over 30Friday, July 03, 2020
|
You are not young and naive anymore. Having dated
around, messed around and been around the block, you now know what you want, like
and can tolerate.
But while age comes with experiences, it doesn’t always teach wisdom. So to better help you navigate this halfway period in your life, here are some words of advice that came through trials and many errors:
1. Liquor is optional: By now you should be able to get high off life and not liquor but if you are drinking, remember that everything is better in moderation.
2. Birth control is NOT optional: Make sure you are covered on all fronts. An unplanned pregnancy is not something you want to deal with, even if you think you know how you’d react. Why risk it?
3. Walk with your own condoms: Would you let someone on land hold your life vest while you went rafting down the river? No? The principle is the same, protect yourself.
4. Hygiene should be on point: ‘Manscaping’, landscaping and de-bushing is a must. No one is saying you need to be as smooth as the day you were born, but a little maintenance hurts no one.
5. Start with a compliment: Ladies, you can compliment a guy, it’s okay, we give you permission. Men, telling a woman she looks or smells nice will not diminish your masculinity. This is 2020!
6. Dress up a bit: You don’t have to misrepresent yourself or try to mimic IG influencers, but it’s always obvious, and appreciated, when someone makes an effort.
7. Dinner would be nice: Have a meal and get to know more than the name and occupation. Dinner is a great way of finding out of this is the ‘right’ one or right now.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy