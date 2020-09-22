What’s a ‘stemme’ though? Rapper Da Brat says she’s simply a bisexual

What’s a ‘stemme’ though? Rapper Da Brat says she’s simply a bisexualTuesday, September 22, 2020
|
While she
doesn’t mind being referred to as a bisexual, American rapper Da Brat does not
want to be labelled.
After more than 25 years in the music industry, Da Brat came out earlier this year, revealing that she is in a relationship with Jesseca Dupart, an entrepreneur and social media personality.
But during a recent YouTube interview with singer and reality TV star Kandi Burruss, Da Brat said that she isn’t big on labels like ‘stud’, ‘femme’ or ‘stemme’, which is a woman who exhibits attributes that are feminine and masculine.
“What the (expletive) is a stemme? No, I’m sorry. I’m not either one of those,” Da Brat said. “It’s so many titles, I’m not that. A stem is something that comes out of a rose or a tree branch. I’m not a stem, I’m just Brat.”
During the conversation with Kandi, Da Brat, who released songs like I Think They Like Me and Loverboy, also revealed that she once dated former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy