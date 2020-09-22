What’s a ‘stemme’ though? Rapper Da Brat says she’s simply a bisexual

While she

doesn’t mind being referred to as a bisexual, American rapper Da Brat does not

want to be labelled.

After more than 25 years in the music industry, Da Brat came out earlier this year, revealing that she is in a relationship with Jesseca Dupart, an entrepreneur and social media personality.

But during a recent YouTube interview with singer and reality TV star Kandi Burruss, Da Brat said that she isn’t big on labels like ‘stud’, ‘femme’ or ‘stemme’, which is a woman who exhibits attributes that are feminine and masculine.

“What the (expletive) is a stemme? No, I’m sorry. I’m not either one of those,” Da Brat said. “It’s so many titles, I’m not that. A stem is something that comes out of a rose or a tree branch. I’m not a stem, I’m just Brat.”

During the conversation with Kandi, Da Brat, who released songs like I Think They Like Me and Loverboy, also revealed that she once dated former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson.