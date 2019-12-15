What’s an aggressive holiday party? Ask Taylor Swift

What’s an aggressive holiday party? Ask Taylor SwiftSunday, December 15, 2019
|
Taylor Swift threw the â€œmost aggressive holiday partyâ€ to mark her 30th birthday on the weekend.
The Lover hitmaker feels â€œso luckyâ€ to have marked her milestone birthday with some of her closest friends â€“ including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Martha Hunt and Gigi Hadid â€“ with a festive-themed bash.
She wrote on Instagram: â€œHonestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind â€¦ I just seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree* (sic)â€
Taylor previously admitted she is approaching her thirties with a healthier outlook.
Speaking before her birthday, she said: â€œIâ€™m really excited about it. Iâ€™ve heard really good things about your thirties. Feeling a bit more secure â€¦ a bit.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy