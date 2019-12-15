What’s an aggressive holiday party? Ask Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift threw the â€œmost aggressive holiday partyâ€ to mark her 30th birthday on the weekend.

The Lover hitmaker feels â€œso luckyâ€ to have marked her milestone birthday with some of her closest friends â€“ including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Martha Hunt and Gigi Hadid â€“ with a festive-themed bash.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday but make it santa Ÿ…A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 14, 2019 at 8:28am PST

She wrote on Instagram: â€œHonestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind â€¦ I just seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree* (sic)â€

Taylor previously admitted she is approaching her thirties with a healthier outlook.

Speaking before her birthday, she said: â€œIâ€™m really excited about it. Iâ€™ve heard really good things about your thirties. Feeling a bit more secure â€¦ a bit.â€