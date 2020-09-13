‘What’s so funny?’ The most hilarious wildlife pics you’ll see anywhere

‘What’s so funny?’ The most hilarious wildlife pics you’ll see anywhereSunday, September 13, 2020
|
If you think your pets have personality,
we’re about to show you the competition.
The finallists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been selected and honestly, we’ve never seen anything this cute!
A smiling fish? A waving bear? And a photobombing giraffe? C’mon, it does not get better than that!
The awards were created by to spread the message of wildlife protection by photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullan.
The winners won’t be known until October 22 but we’ve got our fave!
Check out some of the other finallists below!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy