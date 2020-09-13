‘What’s so funny?’ The most hilarious wildlife pics you’ll see anywhere

If you think your pets have personality,

we’re about to show you the competition.

The finallists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been selected and honestly, we’ve never seen anything this cute!

A smiling fish? A waving bear? And a photobombing giraffe? C’mon, it does not get better than that!

The awards were created by to spread the message of wildlife protection by photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullan.

The winners won’t be known until October 22 but we’ve got our fave!

Check out some of the other finallists below!