WhatsApp experienced ‘busiest day ever’ on New Year’s Eve

Did you make a video or receive one New Year’s greetings on WhatsApp on New Year’s Eve? Well, you were only one of the more than 1.4 billion who did so.

WhatsApp had its busiest ever day for voice and video calls on New Year’s Eve, especially as we were forced to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a record-breaking day for Facebook too, the company that owns WhatsApp. According to Facebook, there was also a spike in its other services, including group video calls on Messenger and live broadcasts on Instagram.

There were also 55 million live broadcasts on Facebook and Instagram registered, coming as users flocked to mark the end of 2020 with others.

Facebook’s technical program manager Caitlin Banford said that, before Covid-19, there were always big spikes messaging, photo uploads and social posts on New Year’s Eve.

“However, in March 2020, the early days of the pandemic produced traffic spikes that would dwarf New Year’s Eve several times over – and it lasted for months,” he said.