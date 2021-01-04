WhatsApp experienced ‘busiest day ever’ on New Year’s Eve

WhatsApp experienced ‘busiest day ever’ on New Year’s EveMonday, January 04, 2021
|
Did you make a video or receive one New Year’s greetings on WhatsApp on New Year’s Eve? Well, you were only one of the more than 1.4 billion who did so.
WhatsApp had its busiest ever day for voice and video calls on New Year’s Eve, especially as we were forced to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a record-breaking day for Facebook too, the company that owns WhatsApp. According to Facebook, there was also a spike in its other services, including group video calls on Messenger and live broadcasts on Instagram.
There were also 55 million live broadcasts on Facebook and Instagram registered, coming as users flocked to mark the end of 2020 with others.
Facebook’s technical program manager Caitlin Banford said that, before Covid-19, there were always big spikes messaging, photo uploads and social posts on New Year’s Eve.
“However, in March 2020, the early days of the pandemic produced traffic spikes that would dwarf New Year’s Eve several times over – and it lasted for months,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy