WhatsApp updating terms to monetise app

WhatsApp updating terms to monetise appFriday, January 08, 2021
|
WhatsApp will roll out new terms to allow it to share your information with Facebook. Basically, if you do not agree to these terms, then you will no longer be able to use the popular messaging service.
It’s sharing your information with Facebook in a bid to monetise the app, roll out advertising and e-commerce. Users have until February 8 to accept these new terms.
The new terms will allow businesses to contact their clients via the platform, even sell them products directly using the service as they already do in India.
“Privacy policy and terms updates are common in the industry and we’re providing users with ample notice to review the changes, which go into effect on February 8th,” a Facebook spokesperson said.
“All users need to accept the new terms of service if they want to continue using WhatsApp,” added the spokesperson.
The firm said the updated terms will allow additional sharing of information between WhatsApp with Facebook and its other applications such as Instagram and Messenger, such as contacts and profile data, but not the content of messages which remain encrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy