WhatsApp will stop working on older phones come January 1

WhatsApp will stop working on older phones come January 1Monday, December 28, 2020
|
So, how old is your phone? Well, if it’s an iPhone that uses iOS 9, or if your device still runs Android 4.0.3 then bad news.
As of January 1, 2021, will no longer be able to support WhatsApp.
Yea, we’re sorry. So what you need to do is check your phone’s settings to find out if they run either iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3. And if it does, then you will need to either export your chats and save your messages. Or, you could upgrade your phone to avoid losing access to their chats and their contents.
And just so you know, iPhone models like the 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6, and 6S can all be updated in order to keep WhatsApp functioning on the phone.
The Facebook-owned messaging app stopping support for older devices is a regular tactic of app developers. This frees up resources to be focused on improving the product for the majority of users who have more modern handsets.
