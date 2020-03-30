While you wait on her album, Rihanna is thinking about having kids

Rihanna wants “three of four” children within the next 10 years.

The Work hitmaker can see herself being a mother to multiple children within the next decade and has said she’s even planning on starting a family by herself if she doesn’t meet the right partner by the time she’s ready to settle down.

Asked where she sees herself in 10 years, Rihanna said: “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

And when asked if she’ll have them on her own if she hasn’t met the right person, she added: “Hell yeah, I feel like society makes me want to feel like ‘Oh you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother, [if] there’s not a dad in your kid’s lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

While Rihanna is set in her ways when it comes to her parenting plan, she’s less sure about her career goals, as she is keeping her fans in the dark about when they can expect her next studio album.

Rihanna insists she’s working “aggressively” on new music but isn’t imposing any strict deadlines on herself.

She said: “I can’t say when I’m going to drop … but I am very aggressively working on music.

“I don’t want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing. There’s just good music and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

But the Umbrella singer does want to work on a reggae album specifically, because she doesn’t want to limit herself to any “boundaries”, and wants to try everything she can.