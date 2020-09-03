White US professor lied about being black

A white associate

professor at the George Washington University has admitted that she has been

living as a black woman for years.

Jessica Krug poses with her book, Fugitive Modernities: Kisama and the Politics of Freedom.

The woman, Jessica Krug, made the revelation in a Medium post titled ‘The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies’ on Thursday. She describes herself as a ‘culture leech’.

“For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies,” said the woman, who claims to be an African historian.

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness. I have built my life on a violent anti-Black lie, and I have lied in every breath I have taken.”

Krug, who has a PhD, says she has no back-up plan and no other life to turn to.

“This isn’t a confession, it isn’t a public relations move, and it damn sure isn’t a shield. It is the truth, though,” she said, linking her actions to childhood trauma.