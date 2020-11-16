Who is Spice’s new man?Monday, November 16, 2020
We know, you’re curious to know who is the man that has gotten our hardcore dancehall queen Spice, being all mushy on the ‘Gram. It’s why we’ve gone and done a little digging, just for you.
His name is Justin Budd, and he owns his own media company. He is the executive producer and director of photography at JBudd Media Inc. His company specializes in creative directing, camera work, lighting, and audio.
Budd is obviously very well known in production circles and has worked on an impressive portfolio of shows. These include; Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam, Kevin Hart’s Comedy Special-LOL, and a Facebook Watch Series, with Steve Harvey.
His production house has also done extensive work for VIACOM and has produced music videos for various industry players.
