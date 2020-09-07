Dang! Tiffany Haddish was tested for coronavirus 12 times

Dang! Tiffany Haddish was tested for coronavirus 12 timesMonday, September 07, 2020
American
actress Tiffany Haddish joined a long list of celebrities who have contracted
the novel coronavirus.
Tiffany recently revealed that she contracted the virus about three months ago, but she had little to no symptoms.
“I’ve been tested 12 times now,” she said, noting that she has also been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
“I was working on a movie, and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus, right? I wasn’t in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and stopped the movie. Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, got the results two days later, they said I did not have the coronavirus,” Haddish said.
“Then someone else I know who was around the week before, they contracted the coronavirus and so I went and got tested again… Anyway, I get the test, I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, it comes back two days later and they say I did have the virus.”
The actress made the disclosure during a video that was uploaded on her YouTube channel on August 31. In the video, she opened up to Dr Anthony Fauci about her experience with COVID-19.
