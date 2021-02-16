Whoopi Goldberg pulls out of Sister Act musical

Whoopi Goldberg pulls out of Sister Act musicalTuesday, February 16, 2021
|
Oh no! Whoopi Goldberg will no longer be performing at the London stage version of her musical
Goldberg pulled out after the opening was postponed from this summer.
COVID-19 restrictions have pushed back the musical to run from 19 July to 28 August 2022, at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.
And Goldberg was to star as singer Deloris van Cartier, who hides in a convent, disguised as a nun, after witnessing a murder.
But pulling out of the musical was not an easy decision for her.
She said: “Sister Act is near and dear to my heart. And I’m disappointed.”
“My producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast.
“And we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes, and in the audience, ” she added.
This summer’s reopening would have been the first time she had revisited her role from hit films Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit.
