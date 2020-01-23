Whoopi Goldberg to return to ‘Star Trek’

Actress Whoopi Goldberg says she enjoyed her time on Star Trek.

Whoopi Goldberg will appear in the next season of Star Trek: Picard.

The 64-year-old actress was overwhelmed with emotion when lead actor Sir Patrick Stewart asked her if she would reprise her Star Trek: The Next Generation recurring role of Guinan in the second season of the new series.

Appearing on Whoopi’s talk show ‘The View’, he said: “There’s something I need to bring up. I’m here with a formal invitation for you Whoopi. Alex Kurtsman, who is the senior executive producer and all his colleagues – of which I am one – want to invite you into the second season.”

As the audience and the rest of the panel cheered, the pair embraced and Patrick could be heard saying: “Please say yes.”

Whoopi replied: “Yes, yes, oh yeah.”

After the pair sat down again, Whoopi recalled how much she’d enjoyed her work on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

She said: “This was one of the greatest experiences… Star Trek was one of the greatest experiences from beginning to end, I had the best time ever.”

And the 79-year-old star admitted he “cannot wait” to work with the actress again.

He said: “It was wonderful having you and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.”