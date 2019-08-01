Why a buzz from coffee could lead to a leaner you

Jamaica is famed for its Blue Mountain coffee and there may well be properties within it that could lead to a slimmer you.

A recent study has revealed that caffeine which is found in coffee makes one burn off brown fat, which in turn burns energy to create heat.

The study conducted by the University of Nottingham and published in Scientific Reports examined nine persons consuming a caffeinated drink or water and then measured the heat produced as a result. The volunteer’s average age was 27 with a body mass index (BMI) of 23.

Mouse stem cells were also exposed to caffeine, which saw an increase in metabolism and the burning of more fat.

The human body has two kinds of fat cells namely white and brown. Brown fat cells act as a thermostat with cold temperatures inducing brown fat to create heat. Brown fat turns nutrients into energy and helps to keep bodyweight down.

This study suggests that coffee with its caffeine properties can be of great help to trigger brown fat, thus making it a fat buster.

Professor Michael Symonds from the University of Nottingham speaking with Medical News Today said: “The results were positive and we now need to ascertain whether caffeine as one of the ingredients in coffee is acting as the stimulus or if there’s another component helping with the activation of brown fat.

“We are currently looking at caffeine supplements to test whether the effect is similar. Once we have confirmed which component is responsible for this, it could potentially be used as part of a weight management regime.”

So could a cup or two of coffee a day really help to extinguish that belly jelly and help lead to a leaner you?

“This is the first study in humans to show that something like a cup of coffee can have a direct effect on our brown fat functions. The potential implications of our results are pretty big, as obesity is a major health concern for society, and we also have a growing diabetes epidemic, and brown fat could potentially be part of the solution,” declared Professor Symonds.