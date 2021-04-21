Why does Queen Elizabeth have two birthdays?

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her birthday two times each year. One on her actual birthday, April 21, and the other in June.

But why? Well, it’s a tradition that goes back more than 100 years. It started during the reign of The Queen’s great-grandfather, Edward VII. King Edward VII was born in November and didn’t think the weather during that time permitted the parades and fanfare he’d want to have to celebrate his birthday. So waited until June to celebrate it.

The Queen’s father, George VI carried on the tradition, and so did she. And the celebration of the Queen birthday in June is now referred to as the ‘official birthday’.

It is marked with Trooping the Colour on Horseguards Parade.