Why is Beyoncé so private?

If you’re a part of the Beehive, then you understand the long and painful wait for a drip of personal information from the Queen Bey, Beyonce. For the average fan, this is very unusual, especially because celebrities often give us open access to their lives, but not Beyoncé. And in a

“A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust,” she said about setting boundaries. “Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo a** does not want them to see it.… It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”

The 28 time Grammy award winner, also spoke on the disadvantage of being too open on social media.

“We live in a world with few boundaries and a lot of access,” Beyoncé explained in the piece. “There are so many internet therapists, comment critics, and experts with no expertise. Our reality can be warped because it’s based on a personalized algorithm. It shows us whatever truths we are searching for, and that’s dangerous. We can create our own false reality when we’re not fed a balance of what’s truly going on in the world. It’s easy to forget that there’s still so much to discover outside of our phones. I’m grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share.”

At the end of it, Beyoncé says she wants people to focus on her art, and not on her.

“If my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message — that should be enough.”