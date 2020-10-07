Why do men cheat on hot women?

Even a supermodel can lose her man to another woman. Why? Because it’s really not about her looks; it’s about what the man is looking for, going through and what he thinks he can get or is missing out on.

When men cheat, the woman is usually the one left doing introspection. She looks in the mirror and wonder what is wrong with her or what is lacking but the truth often is, it not about you.

People cheat. Halle Berry’s husband cheated on her and she is the fantasy girl for millions of men. Even BEYONCÉ was cheated on. What would cause a man to jeopardise his relationship with a girl? There are many reasons if you care to think about it deeply:

1. They think they can get away with it: Plain and simple.

2. It is an adrenaline rush: Sneaking around is actually an aphrodisiac to some people.

3. Boosts their ego: Yes, it makes them feel better about themselves.

4. They want to have their cake and eating it too: Why have one when you can have two, or more?

5. She may be hot but she does not have much going on between her ears. Meaning she does not stimulate him mentally

6. He is actually turned off by her high maintenance behaviour: It is a case of ‘after you get want you want, you do not really want it anymore’, otherwise known as ‘buyers’ remorse’.

7. Her beauty makes him insecure and so he finds someone more ‘earthly’ who he can relate to on a deeper level.

8. Immature impulse: He can so he does with no thought or hesitation.

9. Because she is hot, he thinks she will cheat so he cheats first.

10. It is a means to end the relationship: He wants out but does not know how to just say it.