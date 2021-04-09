Why was Prince Philip never made King?

Prince Philip was husband to a Queen, but he was never made king, why?

Well, it turns out, like many things in the British Royal Family, him not being bestowed the lofty title is rooted in tradition.

Related story: Prince Philip dies at 99

There is a rule in the British Monarch which states that the title of king can only be given to one who inherits the throne. That means a ruling queen’s husband is referred to as a Prince Consort.

When you think about it, makes sense doesn’t it? The king, by default, is more powerful, and you do not want that power going to someone who is not a direct descendant of the royal bloodline.

Interestingly, it’s not the same for a woman who marries into the royal family. For example, Kate Middleton will assume the symbolic title Queen Consort when Prince William eventually ascends to the throne. Whenever that will be.