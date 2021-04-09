Why was Prince Philip never made King?Friday, April 09, 2021
|
Prince Philip was husband to a Queen, but he was never made king, why?
Well, it turns out, like many things in the British Royal Family, him not being bestowed the lofty title is rooted in tradition.
Related story: Prince Philip dies at 99
There is a rule in the British Monarch which states that the title of king can only be given to one who inherits the throne. That means a ruling queen’s husband is referred to as a Prince Consort.
When you think about it, makes sense doesn’t it? The king, by default, is more powerful, and you do not want that power going to someone who is not a direct descendant of the royal bloodline.
Interestingly, it’s not the same for a woman who marries into the royal family. For example, Kate Middleton will assume the symbolic title Queen Consort when Prince William eventually ascends to the throne. Whenever that will be.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy