Why you should always hang your toilet brush over the bowl after using it

You’ve been doing it all wrong BUZZ Fam.

After your hard work, assuming that you clean the toilet bowl, what do you do with the brush afterwards?

If you’ve been putting it right back in the container then I’m here with a life hack that you germophobes will forever be grateful to me for.

A professional cleaner, based in the United Kingdom explained why you should always hang your toilet brush over the bowl after cleaning with it. This she says will prevent dirty water from building up in the container.

She shared this game changing tip on her Facebook page.

‘In my experience there’s nothing worse that cleaning out the filthy water that collects at the bottom of the toilet brush holder after you’ve cleaned the bowl,’ she said.

‘But I learnt a clever trick that has saved me that horrible job years ago and I thought I’d pass it on.’

“Instead of hastily pushing the brush into its plastic container immediately upon finishing the job, instead balance it over the rim of the toilet,”

Then simply lower the seat to hold it in place.

‘What happens is all the excess water drains off and you’re left with a (mostly) clean brush. Then when it’s dry, just place it back in the holder ready for next time,’ she said

Will you be trying this new technique BUZZ Fam?