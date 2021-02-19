Will Cameron Diaz ever return to the screen?

Do you miss seeing Cameron Diaz on the big screen? Well bad news, she is not very psyched about returning.

Diaz has other priorities now. She revealed this on US talk show “Quarantined with Bruce” on Thursday.

“Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never,” Diaz said.

“But I couldn’t imagine being a mom now where I’m at as a mother, with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.”

Diaz married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden in 2015. The two has a one-year-old daughter together, called Raddix.

“I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be,” she said. “It’s such a blessing, it’s completely privileged, and I’m just really, really grateful.”

Diaz explained that she is currently focused on motherhood and Avaline — the organic wine brand she started with fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power last year.

“Avaline is the only day-to-day work that I’m doing other than being a wife and a mother which has been the most… it really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far.”